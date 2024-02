News From Law.com International

Garrigues has announced record-high global revenue of €454.27 million for 2023, marking a decade of continual growth. With this figure, Garrigues is billing itself as the first law firm in the European Union to break the €450 million revenue barrier. According to Global 200 data, the firm is the highest ranked by revenue of any EU-headquartered firm.

February 21, 2024, 5:03 AM

