Spanish law firm Garrigues has hired two female partners to join its practices in Barcelona and Bogotá. In Bogotá, Mónica Bolaños joins the firm as a partner in its tax practice after nearly two decades at Deloitte, where she was the lead M&A and international tax partner for Colombia and the Andean region over the past year, according to her LinkedIn profile.

February 03, 2023, 5:14 AM