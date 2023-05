News From Law.com International

Garrigues has acquired a 51% stake in EAD Trust, a Spanish company that offers digital trust services. Garrigues' main objective in the acquisition is to position the Spanish law firm in the digital trust market ahead of the European Union's forthcoming regulation in the space, a spokesperson for the Spanish law firm told Law.com International.

Europe

May 18, 2023, 5:21 AM

