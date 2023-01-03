Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liebert Cassidy Whitmore removed an employment lawsuit against Los Angeles County, former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other defendants to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Vincent Miller on behalf of Lieutenant Joseph Garrido, accuses the defendants of targeting Garrido and other whistleblowers for reporting issues regarding excessive force, unpaid wages, the death of a police dog from heat exhaustion and other internal issues. The case is 2:23-cv-00011, Garrido v. County of Los Angeles et al.

Government

January 03, 2023, 7:28 PM