New Suit

CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Tricia S. Lindsay on behalf of Mr. Robert Garrick, who contends that he was subjected to racial slurs and harassed when trying to fill his prednisone and dexamethasone prescriptions for his multiple severe respiratory illnesses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05509, Garrick v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 15, 2022, 7:45 AM