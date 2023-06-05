New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Monday in Nebraska District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Nichols Kaster LLP on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as of a result of the company's fitness-for-duty program, which allegedly imposes a blanket requirement that employees disclose specified health conditions even when the condition has no impact on the employee’s ability to perform their job. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00244, Garrett v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Murray Garrett

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA