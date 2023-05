Removed To Federal Court

Allred, Maroko & Goldberg on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Level 3 Communications, a Lumen Technologies subsidiary, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Tim Fisher Law on behalf of a female sales professional who alleges sex discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and violations of the California Equal Pay Act. The case is 2:23-cv-03673, Garrett v. Level 3 Communications, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

May 13, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Garrett

defendants

Level 3 Communications, LLC

Daren Mancini

David Young

Does

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination