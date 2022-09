New Suit

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer filed a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of John Garramuno. The complaint, for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act, names Port Authority of New York / New Jersey and Port Authority Trans Hudson Corp and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05369, Garramuno v. Port Authority Of New York / New Jersey et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 02, 2022, 4:38 AM