Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Encova Insurance and other defendants to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney James M. Cagle, Wilson Law Offices and Legato Law on behalf of Hayley Garnes, who alleges disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-00527, Garnes v. Encova Insurance Agency, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 2:28 PM