New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against medical products manufacturer Medline Industries Inc. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that loaders and selectors are 'manual workers' and are therefore entitled to a weekly paycheck under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-02840, Garnere v. Medline Industries, L.P. et al.

Health Care

April 06, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Garnere

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, L.P.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches