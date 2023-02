New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against Medline Industries. The complaint was brought on behalf of manual workers claiming wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-01592, Garnere v. Medline Industries, L.P.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 2:45 PM