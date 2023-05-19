Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Kirby G. Smith Law Firm on behalf of Angea Garner, who contends that the defendant failed to render a $25,000 'new hire bonus' in accordance with an executed offer letter. According to the suit, Liberty claims that the 'bonus' was a clerical error and the appropriate bonus amount was $2,500. The case is 1:23-cv-02239, Garner v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 6:56 AM

