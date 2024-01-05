Who Got The Work

Timothy S. Anderson and John W. Hofstetter of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Cleveland Clinic in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed Nov. 21 in Ohio Northern District Court by Scott & Winters and Klafter Lesser LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as patient access specialists who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko, is 1:23-cv-02258, Garner v. Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

January 05, 2024, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations