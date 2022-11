New Suit

State Farm Insurance filed a lawsuit targeting the U.S. federal government Thursday in Montana District Court for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit, filed by Hash O'Brien Biby & Murray, asserts that an employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services damaged the vehicle of a State Farm policyholder. The case is 9:22-cv-00183, Garner et al v. United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.