Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco, Nestle and BlueTriton to Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by the Zachar Law Firm on behalf of Gariel Garner and Therese Garner, alleges that Gariel Garner fell backwards after he tried to grab a case of water bottles from the back of a pallet and ripped the plastic. The case is 2:23-cv-00160, Garner et al. v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 5:54 PM