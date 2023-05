Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Judith Kidder to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Miley Legal Group on behalf of Nancy Garletts. The case is 2:23-cv-00382, Garletts v. Kidder et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Garletts

Plaintiffs

The Miley Group

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Judith Kidder

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

Oxley Rich Sammons

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision