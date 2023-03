News From Law.com

A Senate Judiciary Committee Meeting oversight panel grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland on a range of hot-button issues Wednesday, but discourse about possible future legislation was also entertained. Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin said future legislation addressing section 230 was a bipartisan priority; its impact on drug addiction and children's mental health helped spur the effort, he said.

Government

March 01, 2023, 1:49 PM