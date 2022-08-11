Garland Says He Personally Approved Mar-a-Lago Search; DOJ A...

News From Law.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland, breaking his silence on the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence early this week, said he had personally approved the decision to obtain the search warrant. Garland, speaking from the press room at Main Justice, announced that the U.S. Justice Department would seek to have the warrant unsealed due to 'substantial public interest in the matter,' as well as Trump's public confirmation of Mar-a-Lago's search. Garland further stated that the integrity of both the FBI and the DOJ had been unfairly attacked.

Government

August 11, 2022, 3:43 PM