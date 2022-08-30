Garland Bars DOJ Political Appointees From Attending Campaig...

News From Law.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Tuesday that he is barring political appointees in the U.S. Justice Department from attending all political events, a more restrictive policy than the department has imposed in the past. Garland disclosed the new policy in a memo to all "non-career" staff. The restriction applies to political fundraisers and campaign rallies. In the past, political appointees were allowed to attend those events if they received prior approval and their participation was "passive," according to the memo.

August 30, 2022, 2:02 PM