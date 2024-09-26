Thomas J. Sullivan of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Quan Vu in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action, filed July 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Hynes Keller & Hernandez; the Rosen Law Firm; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Priyank Garg, accuses the defendants of making misleading statements about Ocugen’s business, operations and prospects and failing to disclose that Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:24-cv-03119, Garg v. Musunuri et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 26, 2024, 8:17 AM