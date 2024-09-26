Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Sullivan of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Quan Vu in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action, filed July 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Hynes Keller & Hernandez; the Rosen Law Firm; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Priyank Garg, accuses the defendants of making misleading statements about Ocugen’s business, operations and prospects and failing to disclose that Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:24-cv-03119, Garg v. Musunuri et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2024, 8:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Voter

Priyank Garg

Plaintiffs

Hynes Keller & Hernandez

The Rosen Law Firm

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Donovan Litigation Group, LLC

Defendants

Jessica Crespo

Junge Zhang

Kristen Castillo

Manish Potti

Marna C. Whittington

Michael Breininger

Ocugen, Inc.

Prabhavathi Fernandes

Quan Vu

Ramesh Kumar

Sanjay Subramanian

Shankar Musunuri

Uday Kompella

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws