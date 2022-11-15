New Suit

Chubb and Hartford Financial Services were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Offit Kurman on behalf of Garfield Refining LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnity Garfield in an underlying environmental liability lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04559, Garfield Refining LLC. v. Hartford Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 10:54 AM