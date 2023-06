Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Related Management Co. and Yandro Alberto to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former maintenance supervisor who was allegedly terminated based on false accusations of approaching a neighbor with hostility while he was off the clock. The case is 3:23-cv-01421, Gardner v. Related Management Co. LP et al.

Texas

June 26, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Pierre Gardner

defendants

Related Management Company LP

Yandro Alberto

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination