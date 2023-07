New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase and debt collector Barrett Daffin Frappier Turner & Engel were hit with a pro se lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00615, Gardner v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.

July 01, 2023, 7:42 PM

Debra Sue Gardner

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Barrett Daffin Frappier Turner & Engel LLP

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws