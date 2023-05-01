New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Johnson Becker PLLC and Wallace Miller on behalf of John Gardner, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02705, Gardner v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

May 01, 2023

