Attorneys from Gunster have stepped in to represent Electrostim Medical Services d/b/a EMSI in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed Jan. 24 in Florida Middle District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, centers on a May 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private health data of approximately 540,000 million patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:24-cv-00227, Gardner v. Electrostim Medical Services, Inc.

Health Care

March 11, 2024, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Gardner

Plaintiffs

Kopelowitz Ostrow

Feigles & Haimo LLP

defendants

Electrostim Medical Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gunster

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims