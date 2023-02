Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Monday removed a lawsuit against EchoPark Automotive Inc. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Stephen R. Williams on behalf of Elloyd Gardner. The case is 4:23-cv-00161, Gardner v. Echopark Automotive, Inc.

Automotive

February 13, 2023, 3:52 PM