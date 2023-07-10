New Suit - Wrongful Death

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The case was brought by Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman on behalf of the Estate of Willie Gardner Jr., who died while on a cruise due to alleged medical negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22550, Gardner v. Carnival Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 10, 2023, 2:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlene Gardner

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman, PA

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Jane Rn, Doe

John Dr. Doe

Nombuso Noluthando Dr. Africander

Vipin Chethikka Rn, Nikarthil

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel