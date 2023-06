Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brown Crump Vanore & Tierney on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Klein & Sheridan on behalf of Erica Gardner, accuses Auto-Owners of bad faith in refusing to defend policyholder Encore RRC in an underlying construction defect lawsuit brought by Gardner. The case is 5:23-cv-00341, Gardner v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Erica Gardner

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Brown, Crump, Vanore And Tierney, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute