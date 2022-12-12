Who Got The Work

Eric Christian Bosset of Covington & Burling and Daniel L. Stanner of Tabet Divito Rothstein have entered appearances for MeTV in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 28 in Illinois Northern District Court by Girard Sharp and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, is 1:22-cv-05963, Gardner et al v. MeTV.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 1:25 PM