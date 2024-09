Who Got The Work

Randi F. Knepper of Stevens & Lee has entered an appearance for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Eric Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Paul Gardella. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-06034, Gardella v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2024, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Gardella

Plaintiffs

Eric Buchanan & Associates

Defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations