PayPal Holdings and Wells Fargo Bank were sued on Aug. 9 in New Jersey District Court claiming a breach of banking regulations resulting in allegedly fraudulent transfers. The suit was filed pro se by Juan F. Garcia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04244, Garcia v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Juan F. Garcia

defendants

Paypal Inc.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations