Who Got The Work

Walmart and Rich Faulk have tapped lawyer Audrey F. Westerman of McDonnell & Associates to defend a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 25 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Marcos Garcia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:22-cv-04274, Garcia v. Walmart Stores East, LP et al.