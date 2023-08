New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Wednesday in Washington Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by AKW Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03116, Garcia v. Walmart Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Garcia

Plaintiffs

Akw Law PC

defendants

Walmart Inc

Corporations XYZ 1-100

Does 1-100

Wal-Mart Associates Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination