Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a data breach class action against St. Augustine College to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits Stock & DeMarco on behalf of students who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. The case is 1:22-cv-04240, Garcia v. St. Augustine College.

Education

August 11, 2022, 4:23 PM