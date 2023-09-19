Who Got The Work

Alan Persaud and Kelly M. Pena of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 1 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Office of Michelle Cohen Levy on behalf of a maritime cyber security senior manager who contends that she was forced to resign due to lack of disciplinary actions arising from her two whistleblower reports and claims that she was significantly underpaid in comparison to her male colleagues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:23-cv-61476, Garcia v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 19, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Garcia

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Michelle Cohen Levy

defendants

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches