New Suit

nabfly Inc. d/b/a Bespoke Post was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of charging automatic renewal fees without gaining affirmative consent or providing sufficient disclosures under California's Automatic Renewal Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01162, Garcia v. nabfly Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 7:36 PM