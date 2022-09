Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wright & Greenhill on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Murphy Oil and Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Herrera Law Firm on behalf of Gaynell Garcia. The case is 5:22-cv-01035, Garcia v. Murphy Oil USA, Inc. d/b/a Murphy USA #5773 et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 7:35 PM