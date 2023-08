Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Hood Law Firm on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lyft to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by the West Law Firm on behalf of Zhanna Garcia, who claims that she was injured after her luggage fell onto her hand after the Lyft driver opened his trunk. The case is 2:23-cv-03897, Garcia v. Lyft, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 09, 2023, 4:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Zhanna Garcia

Plaintiffs

West Law Firm

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

John Doe

defendant counsels

Hood Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims