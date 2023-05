Removed To Federal Court

Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against Dashcam.co to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of using third-party spyware to monitor customer conversation for marketing purposes. The case is 2:23-cv-03463, Garcia v. JPJ Electronics, LLC et al.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Sylvia Garcia

defendants

Doe Defendants 1 through 10

JPJ Electronics, LLC

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct