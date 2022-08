Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hoveround Corp. and Curtiss-Wright Corp. to Texas Western District Court. The suit, arising from a power wheelchair accident, was filed by Toscano Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Susan Vanessa Esparza. The case is 5:22-cv-00911, Garcia v. Hoveround Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 3:50 PM