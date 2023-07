Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hertz Global Holdings to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Gavril T. Gabriel on behalf of a former district manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking paternity leave. The case is 3:23-cv-01270, Garcia v. Hertz Local Edition Corp. et al.

Automotive

July 10, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Leonardo Garcia

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Gavril T. Gabriel

Nikolaos Kefallonitis

The Law Offices Of Gavril T. Gabriel

defendants

Hertz Local Edition Corp.

Does 1 through 20, inclusive

Melissa Linden

defendant counsels

Olga Savage

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches