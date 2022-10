New Suit - ERISA

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit, for disability benefits, was filed by Fields Law Firm on behalf of Edward Garcia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02424, Garcia v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 12:50 PM