Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage and defamation lawsuit against Geico to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Saunders & Associates on behalf of Robert S. Garcia, alleges that Geico denied coverage for the plaintiff's stolen vehicle based on false accusations that Garcia had orchestrated for the car to be stolen and destroyed; according to the complaint, Geico later reversed course and offered a low settlement. The case is 5:23-cv-01310, Garcia v. Government Employees Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert S. Garcia

defendants

Government Employees Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin Richters And Hampton LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute