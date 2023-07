New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Eli Lilly and data analytics firm OneBridge were sued Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Goodin Abernathy LLP on behalf of a former software developer who alleges that he was terminated due to his race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01316, Garcia v. Eli Lilly And Company* et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerard Garcia

Plaintiffs

Goodin Abernathy LLP

defendants

Eli Lilly And Company*

Smart IT Staffing Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination