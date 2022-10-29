New Suit - Wrongful Death

Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company, was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action, part of a wave of litigation over the disinfectant cleaner OxyCide, was filed by McCune Law Group on behalf of the son of decedent Maria Lopez. The suit alleges that Lopez, a hospital worker at Pomona Valley Hospital, suffered severe lung injuries as a result of ongoing exposure to OxyCide. The case is 2:22-cv-07895, Garcia v. Ecolab Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

