Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lucero Wollam PLLC on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Chris Sanchez on behalf of Maria Jasso Garcia. The case is 7:23-cv-00249, Garcia v. Dolgencorp of Texas, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Jasso Garcia

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Chris Sanchez

defendants

Dolgencorp of Texas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lucero Wollam PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims