Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against DaVita Kidney Care Contracting, doing business as DaVita Donna Dialysis, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Law on behalf of a veteran dialysis technician who claims that he was denied long-term disability benefits due to his employers alleged negligence in transmitting insurance premium funds to Prudential. The case is 7:23-cv-00213, Garcia v. DaVita Kidney Care Contracting, LLC d/b/a DaVita Donna Dialysis.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose Ernesto Garcia

defendants

DaVita Kidney Care Contracting, LLC d/b/a DaVita Donna Dialysis

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations