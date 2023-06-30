Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against DaVita Kidney Care Contracting, doing business as DaVita Donna Dialysis, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Law on behalf of a veteran dialysis technician who claims that he was denied long-term disability benefits due to his employers alleged negligence in transmitting insurance premium funds to Prudential. The case is 7:23-cv-00213, Garcia v. DaVita Kidney Care Contracting, LLC d/b/a DaVita Donna Dialysis.
Health Care
June 30, 2023, 4:42 AM