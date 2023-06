Who Got The Work

Michael A. Harvey and Earl L. Ingle of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr have stepped in as defense counsel to Conn Appliances Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed April 26 in Texas Western District Court by David K. Sergi & Associates on behalf of Nickolaus Garcia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00477, Garcia v. Conn Appliances, Inc. et al.

Texas

June 10, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Nickolaus Garcia

Plaintiffs

Sergi & Associates, PC

David K. Sergi & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Conn Appliances, Inc.

TrueAccord Corporation

defendant counsels

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

Sergi & Associates, PC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws