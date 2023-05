New Suit - Employment

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was sued Monday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of C. Ashley Callahan and attorney Nicole Conger on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the ADA and the FMLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00491, Garcia v. Citigroup Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Mr. Zane Garcia

Law Offices Of C. Ashley Callahan

defendants

Citigroup Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA