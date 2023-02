Removed To Federal Court

Big Easy Bucha removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Gubernick Law and the Law Offices of David N. Lake, alleges that the defendant's 'Big Easy Tepache' beverages do not contain real fruit as suggested by the packaging. Big Easy Bucha is represented by Hogan Lovells. The case is 2:23-cv-01297, Garcia v. Big Easy Bucha LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 21, 2023, 8:51 PM